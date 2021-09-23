Submit Release
DNR enforcement actions, published 9/23/2021

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Carroll County Chad Gehling Submit a complete original manure management plan for approval; submit filing fee, indemnity fee, and 2020 and 2021 compliance fees; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

