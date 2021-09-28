Submit Release
Revere selects WealthBlock platform to deliver mobile-age venture investment experiences

Innovation Investing Firm Casts Spotlight On Venture Opportunities By Leveraging FinTech Maverick’s All-In-One Capital Raising Platform

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco-based innovation investing asset management firm, Revere, recently launched The Portal, a digital platform to secure venture funds supported by FinTech pioneer WealthBlock.

WealthBlock, developer of the industry-leading white label capital raising solution for 50+ VC and PE firms, is encouraged by tech-forward progressive partners such as Revere embracing technology to scale internal operations and overall investor experience.

Trilliam Jeong, WealthBlock CEO and co-Founder acknowledged the strategic alignment from the beginning of their discussions. “From the first discussions, there is a tangible alignment between our teams. Revere is tech-forward and has its finger on the pulse of what investors want. This mirrors our mindset as a provider to support their efforts. ”

Chris Shen, Revere co-founder, agrees. “Investors, family offices, and advisers have been long underserved in venture capital, with limited offerings that are not suitable for them. We want to change that. The spirit of Revere revolves around investors discovering new ideas and constructing their portfolios with our innovative opportunities in an innovative way. WealthBlock supports that experience.”

WealthBlock Platform Overview

