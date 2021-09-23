2021-09-23 08:20:14.4 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Bourbon

Submit Release
A Crawford County Scratchers player claimed one of five $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s “Find $500” game.

The winning ticket was purchased at On the Run, 214 W. Pine St., in Bourbon. To date, there are two other $100,000 top prizes unclaimed in the game and more than $5.3 million in total unclaimed prizes.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Crawford County won more than $5.9 million in prizes, with an additional $403,000 in commissions and bonuses going to retailers in the county. During the same period, school districts in the county received more than $401,000 in Lottery proceeds. For a detailed list of how the funds were appropriated, visit MOLottery.com.

