Jacob Horne Named Chief Cybersecurity Evangelist at Summit 7

Summit 7 Systems, a national leader in Microsoft Government Cloud offerings and cybersecurity for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), this week announced the appointment of Jacob Horne as Chief Cybersecurity Evangelist.

Over the course of two years, Horne has established himself as one of the thought leaders around cybersecurity regulations and federal contract legislation. In his new role, Horne will continue to be an industry evangelist and educator for over 100,000 DoD Contractors comprising the DIB. These commercial businesses are actively working to comply with existing DFARS 7012 requirements and the forthcoming DFARS 7019, 7020, and 7021 final rulings that will fully integrate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) mandates for future Department of Defense (DoD) acquisitions.

“Jacob’s deep insights into the historical context of CMMC and current state of cybersecurity and compliance standards for the DoD supply chain will be a valuable addition to Summit 7. Internally Jacob will also inform and influence the overall strategies, resources, and solutions we offer to our clients, who entrust us with their CMMC journey” said Summit 7 CEO Scott Edwards.

Horne commented on his transition to Summit 7 and stated, “I've consistently aimed to glean from others and surround myself with some of the most talented individuals in my field. I was attracted to Summit 7 because they have always maintained a level of prowess in the security and compliance community without overselling or overstating their capabilities. There is a lot of noise in this space and Summit 7 has always been a clear signal."

About Jacob Horne

Mr. Horne is a former NSA intelligence analyst and U.S. Navy cryptologic technician, Jacob has over 14 years of experience in offensive and defensive cybersecurity operations. As a civilian he has led Governance, Risk, and Compliance teams at AT&T, Northrop Grumman, and the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership. He has developed and taught numerous cybersecurity training programs for organizations including the NSA National Crypotologic School, UCLA, and UC Irvine. Jacob has a master’s degree in cybersecurity risk and strategy from the NYU School of Law and is an MBA candidate at the UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business.

