For the 6th Time, Summit 7 Appears on the Inc. 5000 as One of Microsoft’s Leading Security Partners

Summit 7 makes Inc 5000 for the sixth time in 2021

Summit 7, a provider of Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), joins the Inc 5000 for the 6th time and ranks 697 overall.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit 7 Systems (Summit 7), a national provider of Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), is listed in the Inc 5000 for the sixth time and the second consecutive year. Summit 7 is among an elite group of companies to have received the honor five times or more, making up less than 4% of businesses.

Summit 7 ranks number 697 on this year's list, a significant climb from 2020’s ranking of 2580. In fact, no other security and compliance-focused Microsoft Partner on this year's list has experienced greater growth than Summit 7. Scott Edwards, Summit 7 CEO, reflected on the past year and stated, "We invested a great deal of energy and resources into scaling for our customers. The foundation of this investment strategy is our people, and we’ve managed to find and keep some of the most gifted individuals in the cloud security space."

Prior to Inc.’s 2021 list announcement, Summit 7 was highlighted at Microsoft Inspire by Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, & Identity – Vasu Jakkal – for its impactful work supporting US national security. Jakkal explained at the annual worldwide event that “Summit 7 has helped more than 500 vendors that support the US Department of Defense meet strict compliance regulations—critical work that could cost vendors millions in government contracts if they’re not compliant.” Over the last half-decade, Summit 7 made significant investments to map DFARS 7012, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and now CMMC regulatory requirements to the Microsoft 365 platform and Azure Government.

Edwards added, “We have invested significant resources and time in building and upgrading our managed services offerings. Our capabilities stand out in the market as we have anticipated our customers' needs by forming our entire support ecosystem to align with and fulfill CMMC L3, DFARS and ITAR requirements. We are one of very few providers in the industry who have made that investment.” In addition to these strategic measures, Summit 7 established the office of the CTO and appointed a COO, amongst other important hires in 2020-2021.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.



About Summit 7 Systems

Summit 7 Systems (Summit 7) is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7’s Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

https://www.summit7.us

http://cmmc.blog

http://cmmc.video



About Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.

Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



