Pipe Replacement Project to Begin Next Week on Gearhart Road in Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that beginning next week Route 1010 (Gearhart Road) will be closed between Route 1010 (Showers Road) in Lewis Township and Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road) in Anthony Township, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, September 27 through Wednesday, October 13, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform pipe replacements along Gearhart Road. Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Muncy Exchange Road, Yeagle Road, and Showers Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

