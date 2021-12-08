Submit Release
Tx3 Integrates Microsoft Azure for Compliant Cloud Hosting

Tx3 Services Logo

Tx3 Services

Tx3 Services is formally announcing it will integrate its VERA SaaS Digital Validation software with Microsoft Azure.

By leveraging Azure automation and the Microsoft Trust Center, Tx3 is able to streamline the deployment and qualification of VERA specifically designed for our Life Sciences customers.”
— Jason Tepfenhardt, CEO, Tx3 Services
DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tx3 Services, a leader in providing Digital Validation solutions for Life Sciences organizations, is formally announcing it will integrate its VERA SaaS Digital Validation software with Microsoft Azure. Specifically, it will integrate Azure as the foundation for compliance hosting.

“Microsoft Azure made perfect sense as the foundation of our VERA SaaS solution. By leveraging Azure automation and the Microsoft Trust Center, Tx3 is able to streamline the deployment and qualification of VERA specifically designed for our Life Sciences customers. “ - Jason Tepfenhardt, CEO and Co-Founder, Tx3 Services

VERA SaaS integration with Azure will enable modern, digital compliance in software testing for leading application lifecycle management tools. This drastically reduces the effort of managing 3rd party infrastructure to meet FDA qualification and change control standards. With cloud compliance out of the way and with VERA providing 21 CFR part 11 compliance for digital validation, clients will be free to focus on their business-critical objectives.

“Microsoft looks forward to working with Tx3 on expanding their VERA SaaS Digital Validation Platform. The latest solution will help to automate and streamline the validation process for our Life Sciences customers.” - Matt O’Donnell, Life Sciences Industry Advisor, Microsoft

About Tx3: Tx3 Services is a leader in Digital Validation, providing solutions and services that help Life Sciences organizations modernize their software testing practices and shift from a document-centric to a data-driven system. Our Digital Validation platform, VERA, enables Life Science companies to leverage best-in-class automated testing and DevOps tools for supporting validated applications by providing electronic signatures and the technical controls required for 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

