Tx3 Services and Apexon Form Strategic Life Sciences Partnership - DELETED
Tx3 Services and Apexon combine their experience, solutions, and Life Sciences practices to service FDA regulated organizations.DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued effort to expand digital technology adoption and software compliance modernization in the Life Sciences industry, Tx3 Services is announcing a new strategic partnership with Apexon. With decades of experience between these two organizations, a concerted effort will be applied to bring not only combined expertise to FDA regulated organizations but also to provide market-leading solutions and services to enable digital transformation and streamline compliance in software quality for Life Sciences teams.
“With a complex landscape of regulations, technologies, and methodologies, it’s of crucial importance that Life Sciences organizations have trusted advisors they can lean on so they can be free to focus on their business-critical objectives. Through partnerships like we have with Apexon, we can ensure our clients – and the Life Sciences industry at large - have deep expertise they can tap into, as well as access to the services and solutions needed to ensure their success.” – Eric Toburen, Managing Partner and Cofounder, Tx3 Services
With increased pressure to adopt agile methodologies, rollout digital transformation initiatives, and the expanded utilization of practices like test automation for GxP systems, legacy practices around compliance and validation are proving more and more challenging. To adapt, IT and QA teams are being pushed out of their comfort zones. While technology adoption and speed become more heavily emphasized, compliance still must be achieved – which is why partnerships between organizations like Tx3 and Apexon prove valuable in servicing Life Sciences teams.
“Through years of serving the Life Science industry, we see competing demands from our customers to deliver their products to market in a timely fashion to save lives while not losing sight of complying with some of the most stringent regulatory frameworks the industry is subjected to. 21 CFR Part 11 validation compliance processes tend to be manual and very time-consuming. As such, every bit of automation goes a long way in meeting these demands. Partnering with TX3 and using their digital validation and e-signature platform, VERA, we will be able to automate validation test cases across quality assurance initiatives with our customers. This will significantly boost the speed of validation and quality assurance without losing sight of compliance." - Mahesh Naphade, Vice President, Apexon
About Tx3 Services: Tx3 Services is a leader in Digital Validation, providing solutions and services that enable Life Sciences organizations to achieve compliance effectively and efficiently in their software quality projects. Our Digital Validation platform, VERA, has been deployed in 13 of the 20 largest life science companies in the world. By providing 21 CFR Part 11 compliance and other required functionality, VERA allows the use of a wide range of market-leading application lifecycle tools such as Tricentis qTest, Tricentis Tosca, Micro Focus ALM, Atlassian JIRA, and Xpand IT Xray to support Validated applications.
About Apexon: Apexon is a digital technology services and platform solutions company that partners with clients to improve their digital experience and insight. With more than 25 years of experience, their 5000+ Apexers in more than 10 offices worldwide are helping companies enhance their digital experience with their customers.
Apexon works in the areas of digital experience, analytics, AI, and cloud to unlock the power of technology for our clients to empower humans with intelligent and experiential solutions. We enable #HumanFirstDigital.
Visit Tx3 Services
Visit Apexon
Jason Secola
Tx3 Services
+1 877-225-6677
email us here