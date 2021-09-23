Workshop Focuses on Women and the Outdoors

Ladies, have you ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but not sure where to start?

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division can help! The Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 5-7 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.

“BOW workshops focus on learning outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment, giving women from all backgrounds the chance to learn outdoor skills in a positive, non-competitive atmosphere where they can feel confident and have fun,” said Melissa Paduani, BOW coordinator. “Available class activities will include shooting, fishing, camping, photography, wilderness survival and more!”

BOW is an educational program offering hands-on workshops to women (18 or older) of all physical ability levels and aims to break down barriers to female participation in outdoor activities by providing a safe and supportive learning environment.

Weekend workshops begin on Friday morning and end on Sunday. Between meals and special presentations and events, participants can choose from about 20 professionally-led classes, ranging from such topics as firearms, outdoor preparedness, fishing, preparing and cooking game, foraging, geocaching, nature photography, medicinal plants and hunting. Sessions range in intensity from leisurely to rugged (strenuous).

“Although classes are designed with beginners and those with little to no experience in mind, more seasoned participants will benefit from the opportunity to hone their existing skills and try out new activities,” says Paduani. “All participants will receive enough instruction to pursue their outdoor interests further when the workshop is complete.”

Registration for BOW is now open. Participants can choose to bring their own tents and gear, stay off-site or stay at the lodge at Charlie Elliott, (part of a popular complex including a wildlife management and public fishing area). Cost per person, which includes food and programming, ranges from $245-290 (dependent on lodging choice).

For more information, including registration details, online registration and a complete listing of classes, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/BOW or call (770) 784-3059.

