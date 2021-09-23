Christian Country Chart-topper Randy Seedorff Delivers Inspiring New Single, Video

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two international #1 iTunes tracks and more than 100K Spotify streams under his belt for his 2021 album release, Begin Again, Christian country singer-songwriter Randy Seedorff is releasing the 3rd single from the project. The single and video for "Never Alone" drops on Friday, September 24th, 2021.

A departure from much of Begin Again, "Never Alone" is a slamming rock country song, featuring some of the most pronounced guitar playing on the album. The lyrics send a message of hope and resolution: to stand up to, and not fear your problems, as you will always have God with you, to watch over you. You are never truly alone. It's a perfect addition to his catalog meant to inspire others and elevate them higher.

Watch the video for "Never Alone" at https://youtu.be/-G0p68j9x8Q.

ABOUT RANDY SEEDORFF: In 1992, Randy Seedorff joined the popular Kansas City based bluegrass group, Greenside Up as its lead singer and guitarist and performed with them until 1999. During that time, he fell victim to an armed robbery that profoundly changed his life. The experience turned his full attention to both his life and music, and he rededicated himself to serving God. Randy founded the group Soul Purpose in 2010. They released their studio album "Rearview Mirror," produced by Larry Gann of AweStruck Studios in 2014. Randy released his 7 track EP, "Elevate," in 2017. The first two releases from that project reached number 1 on Christian Radio Charts.

Randy serves as Worship and Associate Pastor at Liberty Church of the Nazarene in Liberty, MO. Soul Purpose plays frequently at churches, festivals and other events, bringing the love of God, through the vehicle of music to as many people as possible. A prolific songwriter, Randy is a member of both ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) and GMA (Gospel Music Association). All his original music is published by Danjartay Music. Randy has artist endorsements with Petersen Tuners, G7th Capos, and Reverend Guitars.

Website: https://randyseedorff.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RandySeedorffMusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/randyseedorff?lang=en

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/RandySeedorff

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5J3s9bzNsIxr5snZ4yFJWi

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

