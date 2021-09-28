Bavard is Disrupting the eCommerce Industry with New Chatbot App for the Shopify App Store that Supports Customers 24/7

Bavard is revolutionizing how eCommerce businesses build their brand with smart, automated conversations that support and engage customers around the clock.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bavard , a Utah-based technology startup that is disrupting the conversational chatbot market, announced its new chatbot app for the Shopify App Store today that offers automated support experiences using AI and rule-based methods. Bavard’s advanced bots are helping businesses generate leads, aid in product searches, offer discounts, and boost overall sales with very little effort.While customer and sales support can be costly, it’s essential to keep customers loyal and to maintain a brand’s reputation. Chatbots provide faster answers to customer inquiries than human agents, which is ultimately what customers care about most. Bavard chatbots have advanced capabilities and can not only help with simple tasks such as checking order status, canceling an order, or searching for products, but can respond to more complex tasks such as recognizing returning users and offering loyalty discounts, answering FAQs using AI, and looking up information in a knowledge base. And, any conversation can be escalated to a human support agent at any time for an even more personal experience.“Bavard saw a need for a smarter, more advanced AI-powered chatbot app in the eCommerce market so our team of engineers got to work,” said David Brown, Co-founder and Lead Engineer at Bavard. “Our customer support automation platform uses machine learning to facilitate awesome interactions for end-users and our seamless and quick integrations with retail platforms such as Shopify offer eCommerce clients a suite of simple and complex customer engagements from order status inquiries and product recommendations to returning customer loyalty discounts.”With the Bavard app for the Shopify App Store, all conversations are logged and analytics reports are produced giving detailed, actionable information such as:• Number of conversations• Average duration and length• Histograms of user intents• User sentiment• Chatbot actions• Forms metrics• And more.Based on any user messages that a chatbot failed to understand, Bavard can automatically make relevant suggestions to improve the performance for the next interaction. Conversation analytics gives businesses a high-level view of their customers which helps identify the most common problems that they face and areas to focus on to improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.Setup is quick and easy. To get started with the Bavard Chatbot for the Shopify App Store, users simply install the app on their store and complete the setup wizard to publish. After publishing, a script is automatically added to the user’s Shopify store which loads the chatbot for customers to interact with.ABOUTAt Bavard we’re passionate about developing the most sophisticated chatbots on the market to help your company do business better. Founded in July 2020, Bavard is moving quickly. Together, we're building a platform for interactive commerce and conversational AI. Conversations are better with Bavard.

See a Bavard chatbot in action on a sample Shopify site.