The Village at Mercy Creek Selected as Bloomington-Normal’s Top Senior Living Community

LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village at Mercy Creek received top honors as one of the Bloomington-Normal area’s best senior living communities, sweeping several categories in the 2021 Pantagraph Readers’ Choice Awards.The community, which is located at 1501 Mercy Creek Drive in Normal, earned first place honors for Best Senior Living Facility, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care as well as second place recognition in the Best Independent Living category.“We are honored by this recognition for our community,” said Executive Director Holly Hall. “At The Village at Mercy Creek, our residents are treated like family, and our faithful, dedicated team strives to provide the very best quality care and services to residents daily.”More than 200,000 votes were submitted for the top businesses in the area this year. Earning top recognition in these categories shows the confidence that the local community has in the care, compassion and services provided by The Village at Mercy Creek.To learn more about The Village at Mercy Creek, call 309-268-1501.For more information on Franciscan Communities, call 800-524-6126 or visit the Franciscan Ministries website About Franciscan CommunitiesFranciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.

