2021-09-17 16:34:40.11 Osage County Resident 'Happy' to Win $1 Million Powerball Prize

Interested in the large jackpot, an Osage County lottery player decided to buy five different Quick Pick tickets for the Sept. 4 Powerball drawing. 

One of those tickets – purchased at Loose Creek Oil, 2185 Loose Creek Highway, in Loose Creek – matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the $1 million prize. 

“I was just happy to win!” the player shared.

The winning numbers on Sept. 4 were 32, 35, 40, 52 and 54 with a Powerball number of 1.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Osage County won more than $1.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $171,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

