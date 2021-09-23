US-2 Wilson Creek bridge maintenance project in Menominee County delayed until Sept. 27

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

September 22, 2021 -- The start of work on the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek has been delayed until Monday, Sept. 27.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $92,000 to repair the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek near Powers in Menominee County. Work includes repairs to a bridge approach retaining wall.

The project was originally planned to start Sept. 23.

One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals while work occurs during the day. Both lanes will be open at night and the signals will be flashing yellow. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.