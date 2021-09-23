Southbound I-275 lane closures, exit to I-96 closed starting Friday for 5 Mile Road bridge demolition

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Livonia Plymouth

ROADWAYS: I-275 I-96 5 Mile Road

5 MILE ROAD BRIDGE CLOSES: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 12 p.m.

5 MILE ROAD BRIDGE OPENS: Late Fall 2021

WEEKEND CLOSURES BEGIN: Friday, Sept. 23, 2021 10 a.m.

WEEKEND CLOSURES OPEN: Monday, Sept. 26, 2021 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 - Late Fall 2021 After the 6 Mile Road bridge reopens, the 5 Mile Road bridge over I-275 will be closed for demolition and rebuilt. Traffic will be detoured via the newly reopened 6 Mile Road bridge.

Detours: - Eastbound 5 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 6 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 5 Mile Road. - Westbound 5 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 6 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 5 Mile Road.

10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 - 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Crews will start placing barrels on southbound I-275 near 7 Mile Road to reduce four lanes of traffic down to one lane near 5 Mile Road. The 6 Mile Road ramps to southbound I-275 will also be closed throughout the weekend to reduce congestion into the work zone.

10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 - 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 The Metro Trail will be closed between Schoolcraft Road and 5 Mile Road for bridge work above the trail.

10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 Westbound M-14 is expected to be reopened under Schoolcraft Road.

9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 - 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 Southbound I-275 will have 2 lanes open from 7 Mile Road to I-96/M-14 for demolition of the 5 Mile Road bridge.

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.

I-275 PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.