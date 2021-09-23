Global water pump consumption market is set to hit USD 83.44 billion in 2027
The "Global Water Pumps Market Growth Opportunity and Analysis" report has been added to MarketResearchReports.com's offering.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, "Water Utility" solutions offer a large potential market worth more than billions of dollars, and the need for high-tech pumps is growing significantly with the increasing scarcity of clean drinking water. Companies around the world competing to gain a prominent position within the clean water, wastewater, and water supply market. As natural water supplies can no longer cope with increasing demand, and climate change is making the distribution of water more uneven utilities like water pumps are certain to grow in demand.
The global water pump market is expected to reach USD 83.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 4.53% from 60.79 billion in 2020; the actual sales are about 414.79 million units in 2020. The Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region, reach to USD 27.18 billion, holding around 44.70% market share, followed by Europe and North America, which are controls 24.73% and 20.08% respectively.
The water pump is classified into the centrifugal pump and the Positive Displacement Pump. As of 2020, the centrifugal pump segment dominates the market contributing more than 87.9% of the total revenue market share, reach to US$ 53426.6 million. the water pump is major applied in industrial, building, agricultural and municipal, among of them, the building is the largest application segment, occupied about 43.3% sales market share.
The water pump market is a fragment, key players include Grundfos, Xylem, Flowserve, KSB, WILO, Ebara, Sulzer, Pentair, Shanghai Kaiquan, Goulds Pumps, CNP, East Pump, LianCheng Group, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, SHIMGE, Leo Group, Pedrollo, Dayuan Pumps Industry; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 23.90% of the total revenue in 2020. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.
