Global Scanning Electron Microscope Market Worth USD 2.30 Billion in 2025 | CAGR 8.56%

Scanning Electron Microscope Market Size, By Key Players Commercial Sector, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scanning Electron Microscope Market is valued at USD 1.29 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 8.56% over the forecast period. The global Scanning Electron Microscope market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the number of driving factors.

Scanning electron microscope is a tool designed to study the surfaces of solid objects that make the use of focused beam electrons. The electrons in a beam, work together with the sample to produce various signals that can be used to obtain detailed information about the surface topography and composition. In scanning electron microscope, accelerated electrons helps to carry the significant amount of kinetic energy and dissipated as a variety of signals produced by electron-sample interactions. Scanning electron microscope is considered as the fundamental inspection method in the medical device industry and life science. This microscope usually includes three detectors that are secondary electron detector (SED), a back-scattered electron detector (BSED) and an energy dispersive spectrum detector (EDS). Scanning electron microscope creates high resolution and three dimensional images to provide topographical, morphological and compositional information which is useful in science and several industrial applications.

Scanning Electron Microscope Player Analysis: FEI, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, JEOL Ltd, and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and others.

Scanning Electron Microscope Market report is segmented on basis of type, application and region & country level. Based upon type, scanning electron microscope market is segmented into less than 10 nm, 10 to 50 nm and more than 50 nm. On the basis of application, scanning electron microscope market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, automobiles, semiconductors, life sciences and others.

The scanning electron microscope market is witnessing a high growth due to various driving factors such as; it becomes the most important tool to characterize Nano materials at the atomic scale in many businesses, medical device and several industry verticals. The medical device industry was reached of about USD 150 billion in 2015. Scanning electron microscope is increasingly adapted by the worldwide scientists and researchers to study about the composition, topography and naturally occurring materials. For example; scanning electron microscope enabled the biologists to learn much more about microscopic organisms, like bacteria and viruses than was previously impossible. Additionally, this microscopic tool has made a noticeable growth momentum, as it is used in several industries including microelectronics, semiconductors, medical devices, general manufacturing, insurance, food processing and others. However, scanning electron microscope is relatively expensive tool, of large size and there is a possibility of involvement of electric, magnetic or vibration interference which may obstruct the growth of this market. In spite of that, automated scanning microscope will emerge as the most promising solution which can further provide more enhanced analytical results in the coming years.

Asia pacific is expeceted to account for the largest share of this market followed by North America and Europe. The growth of scanning electron microscope is attributed to the research and development activities being increasingly implemented in this region to carry out the scientific research towards the development of science, medical device and technology. Asia pacific medical device and diagnostics market is expected to be between around USD 55 billion to 60 billion which is about 25% of the global market. Furthermore, the electrical characterization of low-dimensional nanomaterial is largely take place in the manufacturing of products from these countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc. North America is significantly growing in the scanning electron microscope market due to the high availability of research infrastructure coupled with innovation capabilities.

Segmentation Analysis of Scanning Electron Microscope Market:

By Type:

• Less than 10 nm

• 10 to 50 nm

• More than 50 nm

By Application:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Automobiles

• Semiconductors

• Life Sciences

• Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

• North America

o US.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Asia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

