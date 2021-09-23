Gushcloud International Collaborates with Top Learning Platform edX
Gushcloud International Collaborates with Top Learning Platform edXSINGAPORE, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, one of the world’s leading entertainment companies with offices in eleven countries, is working with edX, a leading online learning platform, for the continuing education and training of its 250-strong employees across several countries including the US, Singapore, Australia, Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Greater China.
edX brings together over 40 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world, and industry-leading companies onto one online learning platform that supports learners at every stage. It covers 3,000 courses offered by its over 160 member institutions.
“We have always said that our employees are our prime resource that makes Gushcloud what it is today,” says Althea Lim, the company’s co-founder and group CEO. “But in this highly competitive and hypercritical marketplace, it’s not enough to hire great people – you have to keep on investing in them to make sure they are always strategic and are looking ten steps ahead. This collaboration with a reputable and globally recognized institution such as edX allows us to put our commitment to our people into practice and enables our organization to be even more nimble and agile as we look at the next twenty years in the entertainment business.”
“This trust from Gushcloud International when it comes to the training and upskilling of their people is in step with the goal of edX to enable learners to be changemakers. We appreciate successful organizations such as Gushcloud for their goal of empowering their people further and we are happy to work with them in this journey,” says Amit Goyal, Head of edX India & S.E. Asia.
“We want to espouse and cultivate a culture of lifelong learning in the organization and providing our people the access to quality certification that is both acknowledged academically and professionally is something that we are proud to say is our lasting legacy to all our employees – whether within Gushcloud and even more so as they navigate their careers outside of it,” seconded Gay Carr, Gushcloud’s Chief Operations Officer.
Gushcloud International represents several internationally renowned personalities such as Naomi Campbell, Kane Lim and Cherie Chan of Netflix’s Bling Empire, and has recently signed an NFT project with American rapper and businessman Snoop Dogg under its talent agency arm.
