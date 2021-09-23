How Do You Make The Chemicals Market Eco-Friendly?

Chemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Chemicals Market Report - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical companies are increasingly adopting sustainable and ecofriendly processes to eliminate negative impacts of chemical manufacturing on the environment. Evolution in technology and chemical sciences enabled chemical companies to utilize alternative fuels to produce chemical products. They are using naturally available carbon dioxide to produce fuels, industrial products and other substances. For instance, Akzo Nobel N.V a chemicals and coatings giant is planning to make a seven-figure investment into Green Lizard Technologies’ patented process to make surfactants from plants rather than from oils.

The global chemicals market size is expected to grow from $3340.32 billion in 2020 to $3728.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4304.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Read More On The Global Chemicals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Major players covered in the global chemicals industry are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global chemicals market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global chemicals market.

TBRC’s global chemicals market report is segmented by type into general chemical product, printing inks, toiletries, soap and cleaning compounds, adhesives, paints and coatings, pesticide and other agricultural chemicals, chemical fertilizers, synthetic rubber and fibers, plastic material and resins, ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical, other basic inorganic chemical, synthetic dye and pigment, industrial gas, petrochemicals.

Chemicals Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (General Chemical Product, Printing Inks, Toiletries, Soap And Cleaning Compounds, Adhesives, Paints And Coatings, Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals, Chemical Fertilizers, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Material And Resins, Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical, Synthetic Dye And Pigment, Industrial Gas, Petrochemicals), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chemicals market overview, forecast chemicals market size and growth for the whole market, chemicals market segments, and geographies, chemicals market trends, chemicals market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Chemicals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1870&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals By End Use Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical, Petrochemicals, Plastics Materials And Resin, Fertilizer, Toiletries, General Chemical Product, Soap And Cleaning Compounds, Paints And Coatings, Printing Inks, Industrial Gas, Adhesives, Synthetic Dye And Pigment, Synthetic Rubber And Fibre, Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-by-end-use-global-market-report

Petrochemicals Market - By Type (Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Xylene, Styrene, Toluene, Cumene, Others), By End-User (Textile, Furniture, Paints And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Materials And Resins, Toiletries And Cleaning Compounds, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/petrochemicals-market

Chemical Fertilizers - Market By Type (Nitrogen Fertilizers, Phosphate Fertilizers, Potash Fertilizers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-fertilizers-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/