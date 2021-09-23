Green Globe Recertifies Marriott The Westin & Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain

Green Globe Recertifies Marriott The Westin & Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain
Both The Westin & Le Méridien have invested in high-technology solutions to improve operational efficiency, in particular the reduction of energy consumption.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has recertified two Marriott properties in Manama, Bahrain - Marriott The Westin City Centre Bahrain and Marriott Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain.
Located in City Centre Bahrain, the country’s most popular retail and leisure destination, The Westin offers beautifully appointed guest rooms and six distinct dining venues. While at Le Méridien, guests are invited to unlock a series of rewarding discoveries amid timeless decor that pays homage to the hotel's Parisian heritage and culture.
Both The Westin & Le Méridien have invested in high-technology solutions to improve operational efficiency, in particular the reduction of energy consumption.
Wind Turbines
Wind turbines have been installed at the two hotels in the past year. At The Westin, 10 wind turbines generating 3 KW each were installed. Electricity generated from these 10 turbines is enough to power all 24-hour lighting systems in front of house areas. Ongoing installation and testing were also undertaken at Le Méridien with another 10 wind turbines that generate the same amount of electricity used to light corridors and public areas.
New Hot Water Heat Pump System
Hot water was previously provided by a boiler that heats water to produce saturated steam. Modifications have been made and new heat pump technology installed which greatly reduces carbon emissions compared to the old diesel boilers. Since changing to the new heat pumps, a total cost savings of 91.27% has already been made in a period of one month alone. Hot water produced using conventional boilers and steam was $5840.74 USD in comparison to $509.94 USD using the new heat pumps.
Energy Reduction Strategy For HVAC
Updates to other existing equipment has also taken place to reduce electricity consumption used for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The hotels made modifications to electrical systems to suit the installation of nine separate variable frequency drive (VFD) starter panels. New VFD starter panels were installed for Fresh Air Handling Units (AHU /FAHU) and Kitchen Extract Fan (KEF) motors. In addition, there was the replacement of an existing motorized OPEN/CLOSE fresh air damper actuator with a modulating damper actuator along with additional sensors and damper controller. With these improvements both hotels have much better heat exchange in chilled water coils improving heat exchange, a lower number of air changes and reduced chilled water requirements.
These new innovations have resulted in significant monetary savings for each hotel and ensure a comfortable stay for future guests and families.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Cristalyn Pastrana
Cluster Director of Marketing
THE WESTIN & LE MERIDIEN
CITY CENTRE BAHRAIN
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Salman Highway
Al Seef District
PO Box 18394, Manama
KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN
P +973 1717 1404
E Cristalyn.Pastrana@sheraton.com
W www.westincitycentrebahrain.com
www.lemeridienbahraincitycentre.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here