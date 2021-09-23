Submit Release
Judiciary Announces COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Program

Posted on Sep 22, 2021 in News & Reports, Press Releases

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Judiciary announced today that beginning September 27 all employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

Beginning October 4, employees who are not yet vaccinated; declined to disclose their vaccination status on the Judiciary’s vaccination questionnaire; or did not respond to the vaccination questionnaire, will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests and submit negative test results before entering the workplace.

Those who have received their first dose and their second dose is scheduled, or who received their final dose less than two weeks ago, need not undergo testing so long as they timely obtain their second dose.

Currently, approximately 85% of the Judiciary’s 1,749 employees statewide are fully or partially vaccinated.

“We have been strongly encouraging vaccinations since February and are gratified to see that the vast majority of our employees have decided to get them,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “The Judiciary leadership team recognizes that a fully vaccinated workforce is vital for the health and safety of one another and those we serve.

“Our hope is that more employees will get vaccinated to help our community battle this devastating virus,” he added.

The Judiciary also announced that contractors and Judiciary volunteers must be vaccinated or test weekly beginning October 4 as well.

 

