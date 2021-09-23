More about Man Arrested in Screven County Homicide Investigation

Coopersville, GA (September 22, 2021) – On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the GBI arrested Charles Michael Librizzi, 45, of Baxley, Georgia, for one count of Malice Murder. Librizzi is currently in the Screven County Jail.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Screven County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation at the Holiday Motel located on Statesboro Highway in Coopersville, Georgia. At approximately 11:11 p.m., first responders found Kathern Rebecca Scott, 35, of Reidsville, North Carolina, deceased. The relationship between Librizzi and Scott is still under investigation. An autopsy on Scott will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121 or the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.