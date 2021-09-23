AMP Smart Comes Together with Premier BPO for Augmented Customer Service Solutions
Premier BPO will expedite AMP Smart’s operations through cost-effective, high-quality Customer Service and Data Entry Support for Smart Home Security systems
Integration with PremierBPO was much easier than anticipated and we have transitioned more skill sets and tasks to Premier BPO than we had originally planned due to the excellent quality of their work”CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a well-known bpo company, with Disaster-redundant capabilities, disclosed its recent partnership with a new client called AMP Smart; an established smart home technology and services provider in the US.
— Dave Bolen, COO of AMP Smart
AMP Smart is situated in Utah and facilitates personalized solutions for domestic safety services and associated electronic devices. Their market niche is automated security, consumer electronics, and personalized monitoring systems to give peace of mind and control to the homeowner. They also provide home installation services to their customers, with a primary emphasis on excellent Customer Service. AMP Smart required an experienced, cost-efficient team that could deliver superior outcomes for their CS Support operations, along with highly accurate Data Entry services.
Premier BPO will facilitate AMP Smart with an Inbound Customer Service team operating on AMP Smart’s CRM software, Sigma, via the internet. Handling customer post-sales queries, appointments, technical issues, and billing information; the Premier BPO personnel will enhance accuracy and productivity through extensive reporting. Premier BPO’s workforce will also onboard AMP Smart’s customers for provisioning and verify data through aforesaid Sigma. Regarding this new partnership, Dave Bolen, COO of AMP Smart, had to say:
“AMP Smart researched many different BPO’s before deciding to partner with Premier BPO. We made the absolute right decision. The integration with Premier BPO was much easier than anticipated and we have transitioned more skill sets and tasks to Premier BPO than we had originally planned due to the excellent quality of their work. Premier BPO’s leadership is responsive and easy to work with. AMP Smart feels like its partnership with Premier BPO is a true collaboration. They want our business to succeed and truly care about our customers.”
Both the companies profess, commit, and share values of exceptional Customer Care, so this collaboration is set off to a good start for both organizations to flourish together. Regarding the same, David Shapiro, the COO of Premier BPO, expressed:
“We are looking forward to our new partnership with AMP Smart; which focuses on outstanding Customer Care as much as Premier BPO does. We are hoping to build a longstanding relationship with them, growing gradually alongside their expanding operations.”
Premier BPO’s remote-ready workforce will help augment AMP Smart’s pre-existing processes. They will also help reduce overall operational costs while maintaining quality parallel to the in-house standard. The program will start in the Philippines and has the potential to expand to other geographies in the future. The common views of both companies are sure to lead them towards a fruitful, mutually beneficial endeavor.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO utilizes global labor arbitrage to create solutions that combine technology and manpower for the best outcomes. Providing personalized client solutions, we reduce your overall costs, while increasing productivity and quality. Here at Premier BPO, we make our client's success our own by aligning goals for co-sourcing and long-term relations. Our capable teams ensure uninterrupted functionality while overseeing all your day-to-day functionality. Premier BPO operates in multiple global locations, custom-designing, and right-shoring for optimal business outcomes for all their clients.
We specialize in back-office processing, contact center support, IT and Help Desk solutions, and personalized services across various industries like telecom, E-commerce, Logistics, Accounting, Finance, Healthcare, etc. We are also remote-ready and cloud-capable with Disaster Recovery Plans in place with the support of our sister company dinCloud.
For further information, please visit: (About Premier BPO LLC)
