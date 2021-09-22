TBI Announces Job Openings at Nashville Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

CJIS Support Center

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Responsible for meeting multiple federal and state statutes mandating the publications of Crime in Tennessee, Crime on Campus, Hate Crime, Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted (LEOKA), Law Enforcement-Related Deaths (LERD), which includes all data for Use of Force, Deaths in Custody, and Arrest-Related Deaths. The publications specialist also provides an annual report on Firearms Use in Violent Crimes, Crimes Against the Elderly, and Crimes Committed During Holidays and Special Events (concerts, sporting events, etc.). Also co-writes and distributes the monthly TIBRS newsletter. Additionally, responsible for recruiting, training, and auditing agencies and users of the National Data Exchange (N-DEx) program. Generates crime statistical reports and provides analysis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly salary: $2,907 – $4,653

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 22394. This position will remain posted from September 22 – September 28, 2021 for five business days.

*****

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER-ADV

Technology and Innovation Division

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

TBI’s Technology and Innovation Division is seeking developers to build and configure the software tools that will enable our agency to meet the criminal justice challenges of the 21st century. This position will leverage the latest technology for the design and development of new applications in support of our law enforcement partners. A strong initiative to be a self-starter with a desire to do full-stack development is ideal. An experienced background in .NET and proficiency in SQL Server environments is required. This position will work in a team environment collaborating with other developers on projects as well as working independently. TBI’s motto is “that guilt shall not escape, nor innocence suffer,” and we deliver expert, fair, and independent investigative services to benefit all Tennesseans. Information technologies empower law enforcement to be more effective and efficient and allow data-driven focus and impartiality. Be a part of digital transformation at Tennessee’s premier criminal investigative agency! This position is eligible for remote work under the State of Tennessee’s Alternative Workplace Solutions program.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and two years of professional level experience in systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems.

Substitution of a Specific Associate’s Degree for the Required Bachelor’s Degree: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Information Technology related associate’s degree may substitute for the required bachelor’s degree. Substitution of Experience for the Specific Associate’s Degree: Professional level experience in the following area may substitute for the required Information Technology associate’s degree on a year for-year basis to a maximum substitution of two years: systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems. Substitution of Graduate Coursework for the Required Experience: Any additional graduate coursework in software development may substitute for the required experience on a year for year basis to a maximum substitution of one year.

Monthly salary: $5,756 – $9,211

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 22396. This position will remain posted from September 22 – October 5, 2021 for ten business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.