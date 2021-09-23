Mobile Edge Makes It Easier Than Ever For Consumers To Protect Their Tech with PayPal's Pay In 4 Option
PayPal's Pay In 4 Buy Now, Pay Later Option Allows Consumers to Protect Their Electronics without Breaking Their Budget
Using ‘Pay in 4’ is interest-free, doesn’t affect your credit score, and Mobile Edge ships when you make the first payment”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Edge is growing the ways consumers can get their Mobile Edge gear now and pay for it later. By providing consumers with the option of PayPal’s new “buy now pay later” (BNPL), Pay in 4, they can protect and organize their gaming, school, office, and personal electronics sooner than ever—and they can do it without breaking their budget.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
How It Works
PayPal’s new BNPL option lets consumers buy a protective case, backpack, tote, or another item from Mobile Edge in four easy payments over six weeks:
• Add items to their Mobile Edge shopping cart.
• Choose PayPal when they check out.
• Select “Pay in 4” (the name of PayPal’s BNPL choice).
PayPal will run a quick check to make sure the account is in good standing. If so, PayPal will charge the first payment and schedule three more payments over six weeks. If consumers don’t see the “Pay in 4” option when checking out, either the item being purchased is not eligible or “Pay in 4” is not available in your state (see PayPal for details).
“Using ‘Pay in 4’ is interest-free, doesn’t affect your credit score, and Mobile Edge ships when you make the first payment,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “The past year-and-a-half has been tough on everyone. We’re hoping the ability to split payments over time makes it a little easier for customers to get the gear and the protection they need for their mobile electronics.”
Already, 60% of US consumers have used BNPL to buy electronics and related accessories, and some 57% of shoppers say they’ve used the “Pay in 4” option.
Here are a few of our top picks:
• Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack fits most laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles such as the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It also has dedicated storage for a tablet, smartphone, keyboard, mouse, and cables, plus a built-in, USB charge port for easy access to an internal power pack. With all these features, it’s easy to see why gamers, students, and professionals rely on this roomy and rugged backpack as an all-in-one solution.
• Mobile Edge’s SmartPack Backpack stores and protects laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. The SmartPack’s lightweight, streamlined design makes it the perfect travel companion for students and professionals. It’s available in eight colors, plus a distinctive special edition made from premium graphite nylon.
• The Mobile Edge Professional Backpack fits gear for daily commutes to and from the office or short trips. Its trolley strap for stacking on luggage and checkpoint-friendly features make it popular with frequent flyers.
• For the eco-minded, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpack packs a smaller carbon footprint than many of our other backpacks. Made from 80% natural cotton canvas, the Eco Backpack keeps gear organized, and protected. It comes in three colors.
• Today’s devices need extreme power on and off the grid. Our portable CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger features an AC outlet that delivers 85 watts of power. It's ideal for charging laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It’s also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries. For smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices, our lightweight CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger is the perfect power solution. It easily fits into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
