Arrest Made in Death of Six-Month Old Baby
September 22, 2021
Iowa Falls, Iowa - On March 2nd, 2021, Iowa Falls Police and EMS received a 911 call requesting assistance at 511 Washington, Apt. 2 in Iowa Falls. Upon arrival they discovered an unresponsive six month old baby boy. Efforts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful and the baby was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The baby was sent to the State Office of the Iowa Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy showed the baby suffered injuries at the hands of another person and was listed as a homicide. An investigation into this incident was conducted by the Iowa Falls Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
On September 21, 2021, 22 year-old Nicholas Edward Cox of Waukee was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, a Class A Felony, and Child Endangerment Causing Death, a Class B Felony. Mr. Cox was transported to Eldora and booked into the Hardin County Jail.
Mr. Cox is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.