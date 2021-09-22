Route 4049 Nicholson Road Drilling Starts Thursday in Franklin Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Nicholson Road (Route 4049) in Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County, will start Thursday, September 23 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Nicholson Road between Rochester Road and Wexford Bayne Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, September 23-24 and Monday, September 27. Intermittent short-term lane closures will occur while crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

