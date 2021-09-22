Lane Closures Continue on New Berlin Highway in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures on Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) in Franklin, Center, Middle Creek, and Jackson Townships, Snyder County, for maintenance activities.

On Friday, September 24 through Friday, October 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing milling and shoulder cutting on the New Berlin Highway between Middleburg and New Berlin. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###