Road blocked - Glen Rd in Coventry

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Glen Rd in Coventry, between Pine Hill Rd and the Newport City line is blocked by a large tree.   Public Works / Highway Department should be on-scene shortly to work to open the road, but it’s impassable for the time being.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

