Road blocked - Glen Rd in Coventry

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Glen Rd in Coventry, between Pine Hill Rd and the Newport City line is blocked by a large tree. Public Works / Highway Department should be on-scene shortly to work to open the road, but it’s impassable for the time being.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.