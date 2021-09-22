RE: Road blocked - Glen Rd in Coventry

Glen Road has reopened.

Glen Rd in Coventry, between Pine Hill Rd and the Newport City line is blocked by a large tree. Public Works / Highway Department should be on-scene shortly to work to open the road, but it’s impassable for the time being.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.