AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Partners with TOA Electronics to Expand Footprint in South Africa
Bringing affordable smart cameras to sub-Saharan Africa, VDO360 partners with TOA Electronics to make sure remote students and workers are supported.
Our diverse portfolio of cameras, headsets, and USB extenders makes us a one-stop shop for A/V components. Partnering with VDO360 gives customers quality products at outstanding prices.”EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360 partners with TOA Electronics to bring affordable smart cameras to market throughout sub-Saharan Africa.
— Ralph Singer, Director of Sales and Marketing for TOA
Engineered to be tough, VDO360's intelligent camera systems deliver effective learning and communication solutions for students and employees across the globe. As a leading smart camera manufacturer, VDO360 is committed to ensuring that organizations worldwide have access to quality video conferencing equipment. To that end, VDO360 forges strong relationships with top integration companies.
Toa Electronics has a proven track record and widespread respect. They've long been the go-to source for schools and businesses that need visual communication spaces. "With the explosive demand for audio/video products overseas, we needed a partner that shared our values regarding customer satisfaction. Having a partner in the region that understands the importance of quality video within a Unified Communication (UC) solution is a great benefit for our team here in the United States, "says Pat Cassella, VDO360 Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales.
TOA and VDO360 are partnering on UC projects in multiple regions, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zambia, Malawi, Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, and Mauritius / Seychelles / Madagascar. "With a diverse portfolio of cameras, headsets, and USB extenders, we are a one-stop shop for the A/V components needed for UC applications," says Ralph Singer, Director of Sales and Marketing for TOA. "Partnering with VDO360 to provide our customers a quality product at an outstanding price is a perfect fit for our user base."
Founded in 1934 in Kobe, Japan, the TOA Corporation has been a driving force for the development of communication technology. TOA is one of the top manufacturers of Audio/Video solutions. They create safe, dependable, and comfortable communication environments for their customers. Operating in more than 150 countries worldwide, TOA is known for precision design, fabrication, and integration.
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras used for distance learning and remote work applications. They designed their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras for situations where presenters need freedom of movement within their meeting environments. The NaturalVision™ algorithm delivers videoconferencing and remote experiences that let technology step aside, and human-to-human interaction happen. These cameras are perfect for teachers, trainers, and anyone needing dynamic meeting spaces.
Companies throughout sub-Saharan Africa can get VDO360 cameras and accessories through TOA Electronics. Find your regional representative on TOA's contact page.
About VDO360
VDO360 designs and manufacturers next-generation video collaboration systems with a razor-sharp eye for what people need right now and where the technology is heading. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the collaboration platforms people depend on. Visit vdo360.com to find out more.
