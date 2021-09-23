SMARTcare Releases Google Home Integration to Simplify Home Care

Smartcare and Google smart speaker interoperability

SMARTcare Voice lets clients, patients, and caregivers interact with their home care provider through Google Assistant on any compatible device or smart speaker

SMARTcare's leading innovations and new Smart speaker interoperability with Google is making life easier for everyone in home healthcare to interact, stay informed, and improve outcomes.” — Scott Zielski

EAU CLAIRE, WI, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., provider of an award-winning home care EMR, announced that its advanced home care platform is now integrated with Google Assistant and Google Home.

SMARTcare Voice works with a Google Assistant device or phone app to provide caregivers and patients with information about their schedule and services through their provider – all without logging into a computer or app. Clients can check upcoming care schedules and see who is coming. Caregivers can easily keep track of clients and scheduled shifts. Families and client representatives can review past and upcoming care, tasks, and caregiver notes and follow the care of their loved one - all via smart speaker interaction.

“Smart home features are making life easier for everyone, especially our senior population,” said Scott Zielski, SMARTCare’s CEO. “Voice recognition technology can enhance the quality of life for elderly who might struggle with low vision, hearing problems, computer technology, or other issues. When seniors ask questions using Google Assistant through a supported device, SMARTcare Voice responds in a friendly tone that is easy to understand. In addition, families can remotely stay connected to the care of their loved ones, making it a better care experience.”

Users interact with SMARTcare Voice using simple, natural commands. They wake the device by saying, “Hey Google, talk to SMARTcare Voice.” After that, they can start a conversation with questions like “What’s my schedule today?” or “What time is my caregiver arriving tomorrow.” SMARTcare voice offers additional information like caregiver notes and completed appointments when available.

Voice technology has opened a world of possibilities for millions of people, especially the elderly and disabled. SMARTcare’s Google Assistant integration is one more way the company innovates to make home care more accessible for an aging population and easier for dedicated caregivers and providers.

For more information about SMARTcare Software visit: www.smartcaresoftware.com

About SMARTcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. SMARTcare’s sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and ultimately drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, SMARTcare is solving home care’s staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. SMARTcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.