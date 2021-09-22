Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige announces nearly $602M in capital improvement projects

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today announced the release of $601,940,684 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs), including critical public infrastructure projects across the state. The funds were released in April, May, June, July, and August of 2021.

“We are building on the efforts of previous years to enhance and rejuvenate a wide range of public infrastructure that is necessary for the well-being and safety of Hawaii’s residents. As we continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19, we want to ensure that Hawaiʻi has the resources to fill critical needs, as well as support opportunities and conservation efforts,” said Gov. Ige.

A list of projects funded by CIP funds released between April and August 2021 can be found here.

###