Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to hear arguments at University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg

22 September 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg on October 13, 2021.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., a three-judge panel consisting of Chief Judge Cynthia Martin, Judge Mark Pfeiffer, and Special Judge James Welsh will hear oral arguments in three cases. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.

Chief Judge Martin will preside over the proceedings in Warrensburg. She joined the Western District in 2009. She practiced law in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit before joining the court. Judge Pfeiffer was appointed to the Western District in 2009. Before his appointment to the judiciary, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia. Judge Welsh served on the Western District for more than 10 years, before his retirement in 2018. Previously, he served as a municipal judge, associate circuit judge and circuit judge in Clay County. Although retired, Judge Welsh serves as a senior judge and was appointed to sit with this panel by the Supreme Court of Missouri at the request of Chief Judge Martin pursuant to section 476.681, RSMo.

The court typically convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 20 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in its jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court’s role in the judicial system.

####

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

Newsroom - WD