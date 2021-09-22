Middlesex Barracks / Vandalism and theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

RANK/TROOPER: Troopers Casey Ross and Skylar Velasquez

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Weeks of Sept. 13th and 20th

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harwood Union High School, Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism and theft

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the past week, troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks have worked with the administration at Harwood Union High School to investigate several incidents related to the social media “Devious Licks” trend that have occurred at the high school. These incidents have involved the theft and vandalism of school property. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, the Vermont State Police is unable to release additional details regarding these incidents. Further inquiries should be directed to school administrators.