Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold listening session October 12

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold a listening session on Tuesday, October 12, remotely via teleconference to discuss biogas in North Carolina communities. The public is invited to participate online or by phone. To sign up to provide comments, please email ej@ncdenr.gov by 2 p.m. on October 12.

WHO: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board WHAT: Board Special Meeting via teleconference (WebEx) WHEN: Tuesday, October 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

To attend via WebEx, go to: https://bit.ly/3hWvlCE. (Meeting number: 2430 414 3674) Event password: NCDEQ Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003; Access code: 2430 414 3674

The Board’s 17 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

# # #