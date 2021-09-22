Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of Newcomb Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021, in the 200 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:43 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. During the investigation, two firearms were recovered.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, 43 year-old Attila Cosby, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

