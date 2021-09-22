Mayor Bowser Tours New Children's National Research & Innovation Campus and Welcomes JLABs @ Washington, DC to the District

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio toured the new Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus (CNRIC). This one-of-a-kind research and innovation hub creates an ecosystem of top-tier partners and will produce nearly 1,000 new jobs. Mayor Bowser also welcomed JLABs @ Washington, DC, a 32,000-square-foot incubator housed at CNRIC, to the District. The premier life science incubator is one of 13 around the world and a direct result of the Mayor’s delegation to Canada in September 2017 with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, where she toured a JLABS incubator and advocated for one in Washington, DC. “When we visited JLABS in Toronto, I knew then that they had to come to Washington, DC – the capital of inclusive innovation and home to the greatest talent, ideas and passion in the world,” said Mayor Bowser. “Today, we can celebrate that the community’s vision for this campus – a vision of jobs, innovation, housing, and community resources – is coming to life.” The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus marks the first time the nation’s capital will create a unique ecosystem that can help accelerate scientific discoveries into new treatments and technologies for children in the District. The CNRIC is being developed in phases, gradually generating employment and access to health resources. Phase 1 of the campus, will have approximately 300 employees from Children’s National and another 150 from Virginia Tech and JLABS. After Phase II opens, employment will reach 1,000 people.

“All this movement of innovation and discovery in the healthcare industry will not only strengthen DC's tech scene and biotech sector, but will provide new opportunities to entrepreneurs and employees in these industries” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. “DC is open and we welcome all innovative early-stage companies to the District so they can participate in our dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and contribute to important health solutions for our residents.” In May, the Bowser Administration partnered with Johnson and Johnson [email protected] Washington, DC on the Washington, DC Health Innovation QuickFire Challenge. Through QuickFire Challenge, innovators from around the world were invited to submit potential science and technology solutions aimed towards addressing racial and socioeconomic disparities that impact health outcomes in communities of color. Last week, Mayor Bowser announced the awardees of the Quickfire Challenge, which provides awardees $50,000 in grant funding to transform health outcomes in the District’s communities of color, and an invitation to reside at JLABS @ Washington, DC on the CNRIC campus. JLABS @ Washington, DC, will host up to 50 startups spanning pharmaceuticals, medical devices, consumer and health tech companies. The campus is an enormous addition to the BioHealth Capital Region, the fourth largest research and biotech cluster in the US, with the goal of becoming a top 3 hub by 2023. The CNRIC represents the District’s commitment to building the partnerships necessary to drive discoveries, create jobs, promote economic growth, treat underserved populations, and improve health outcomes. JLabs @ Washington, DC and the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus are adjacent to the District’s Parks at Walter Reed redevelopment of 66 acres of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center.