Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,719 in the last 365 days.

Traffic change at M-28 Au Train River bridge set for Sept. 28

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

September 22, 2021 -- The traffic configuration at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to repair the M-28 bridge over the Au Train River in Alger County is expected to change Sept. 28.

Currently, the westbound lane is closed. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28, the eastbound lane on the bridge will be closed and the westbound lane will reopen with one alternating lane of traffic via temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction is in place for the duration of this project.

MDOT is investing about $1.6 million to repair the bridge. The project includes replacing expansion joints, bearings, and other bridge components; substructure repair; deck patching; epoxy overlay; partial painting; and pavement markings.

Bridge repairs had initially been scheduled to finish in early September. A significant amount of work was added to the contract, including additional structural steel repair and replacement, and concrete pier work. This has pushed the new tentative interim completion date, when the bridge will reopen to two lanes of traffic, to mid-November.

The final project completion date, Oct. 1, 2022, will allow for fall dune grass planting and the epoxy overlay.

You just read:

Traffic change at M-28 Au Train River bridge set for Sept. 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.