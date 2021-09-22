News Release/ New Haven/ M.V Crash
CASE#: 21B502343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 09/22/21 @ 0911 hours
STREET: U.S. Route 7
TOWN: Salisbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lotsawater Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christina Hernandez
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: VAN
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Nop
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Agricultural Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 22, 2021, at approximately 0911 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury, VT.
During the investigation, it was determined that vehicle #1, operated by Hernandez, was traveling south on Vermont Route 7. Hernandez was not paying attention to the roadway and struck vehicle #2, Nop, while he was stopped waiting to turn left.
Hernandez was transported to Porter Medical Center for minor injuries. Nop was not injured in the crash, and vehicle #1 was towed from the scene.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue, Mikes Towing, and the Addison County Sheriff's Department.
LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
VCVC: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
