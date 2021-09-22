News Release/ New Haven/ M.V Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B502343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

DATE/TIME: 09/22/21 @ 0911 hours

STREET: U.S. Route 7

TOWN: Salisbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lotsawater Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christina Hernandez

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: VAN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Nop

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Agricultural Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 22, 2021, at approximately 0911 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury, VT.

During the investigation, it was determined that vehicle #1, operated by Hernandez, was traveling south on Vermont Route 7. Hernandez was not paying attention to the roadway and struck vehicle #2, Nop, while he was stopped waiting to turn left.

Hernandez was transported to Porter Medical Center for minor injuries. Nop was not injured in the crash, and vehicle #1 was towed from the scene.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue, Mikes Towing, and the Addison County Sheriff's Department.

LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

VCVC: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

