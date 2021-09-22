Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,715 in the last 365 days.

News Release/ New Haven/ M.V Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B502343                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme

STATION: New Haven                                       

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/22/21 @ 0911 hours

STREET:  U.S. Route 7

TOWN: Salisbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lotsawater Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear          

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christina Hernandez

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: VAN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Nop

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Agricultural Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 22, 2021, at approximately 0911 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury, VT.

 

During the investigation, it was determined that vehicle #1, operated by Hernandez, was traveling south on Vermont Route 7. Hernandez was not paying attention to the roadway and struck vehicle #2, Nop, while he was stopped waiting to turn left.

 

Hernandez was transported to Porter Medical Center for minor injuries. Nop was not injured in the crash, and vehicle #1 was towed from the scene.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue, Mikes Towing, and the Addison County Sheriff's Department.

 

LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A 

VCVC: Pending 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

 

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

 

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina

 

You just read:

News Release/ New Haven/ M.V Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.