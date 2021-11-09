Submit Release
Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Michigan For Compensation that Might be Millions

Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.”
— Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan or their family members we have endorsed and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain the best mesothelioma compensation results happen for you. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"If we had one vital tip for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan it would be try-to list the specifics--of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/


The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: https://www.rogelcancercenter.org/.

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www.karmanos.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Michael Thomas
Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate
+1 800-714-0303
