Weekend Work Planned for I-90 in Erie County

​Motorists should be alert for weekend paving work planned for Interstate 90 westbound from Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea).

There will be lane restrictions in place on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25, 2021. Drivers should be alert to changing traffic patterns and slowed traffic.

Travelers are also reminded the I-90 eastbound Exit 9 and the Route 18 on ramp to I-90 westbound will close on Monday, September 27, 2021.

For additional information on the I-90 reconstruction project, go online to www.penndot.gov/I90projects.

