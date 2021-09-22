Submit Release
Weekend Work Planned for I-90 in Erie County

​Motorists should be alert for weekend paving work planned for Interstate 90 westbound from Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea).

There will be lane restrictions in place on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25, 2021. Drivers should be alert to changing traffic patterns and slowed traffic.

Travelers are also reminded the I-90 eastbound Exit 9 and the Route 18 on ramp to I-90 westbound will close on Monday, September 27, 2021.

For additional information on the I-90 reconstruction project, go online to www.penndot.gov/I90projects

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

