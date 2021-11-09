Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Florida to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Superior Compensation Result

Specifics about asbestos exposure is the information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Florida to please not waste valuable time on 'do it yourself' compensation calculators, or 'free' booklets, kits, guides, or other nonsense. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Florida or their family would like their specific questions about mesothelioma compensation answered they are encouraged to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Florida or anywhere in the nation should seek out lawyers who specialize in financial compensation for people who have developed this rare cancer that is caused by asbestos exposure. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"We also want to emphasize it is vital for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to do their best to recall in as much detail as possible how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this information that will become the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Florida including communities such as Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, or Cape Coral. http://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also very passionate about treatment options for mesothelioma. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Florida the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida: http://moffitt.org/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos now living in Florida include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma. html