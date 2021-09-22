NCYF staff member injured in assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-105)

September 16, 2021 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF) today, resulting in a serious injury*.

The staff member was inside a classroom when the assault occurred. The inmate crossed the room and initially pushed the staff member in the chest. He then used his fists to punch the staff member repeatedly. A second staff person arrived to assist. Though the inmate resisted at first, the staff members were able to place him in restraints. The staff person who was hit went to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand and his head.

Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.