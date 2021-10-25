U.S. Federal Court Renders Historic Damages Award to SecurityPoint Media

Award Is One of The Largest Patent Infringement Suits of its Kind

We are gratified that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims recognized the value of our patent-protected invention and ruled the Government erred in taking our property without just compensation....” — SecurityPoint Media CEO Joseph T. Ambrefe Jr.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A U.S. federal court awarded a historic damages verdict in excess of $100 million to SecurityPoint Media (SecurityPoint) following 10 years of litigation after determining the U.S. Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) took a patent-protected invention from the company and employed it without approval or compensation across U.S. airports.

Joseph T. Ambrefe, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of St. Petersburg-based SecurityPoint Media and inventor of the patent, issued the following statement in response:

“We are gratified that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims recognized the value of our patent-protected invention and ruled the Government erred in taking our property without compensation and put it to use across every U.S. airport.

SecurityPoint has an amazing team that continues to develop novel solutions that support the TSA in its mission to protect the U.S. aviation system with effective and efficient passenger screening while delivering high impact advertising. Our innovations often include patent-protected solutions, the rights to which are ours and ours alone. After a decade of protracted litigation, the court agreed with our position and made the correct decision based on well-established law and the facts of the case.”

The final judgment is one of the largest awards of its kind. With the court awarded delay damages and damages for infringement after the close of discovery, SecurityPoint expects it will be the largest damages award for patent infringement against the United States.

The ruling of the D.C. District of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims is available on the Court's website.

Global law firm Sheppard Mullin represented SecurityPoint in the lawsuit. Brad Graveline and Laura Burson led the Sheppard Mullin trial team that achieved this historic result.

About SecurityPoint Media: SecurityPoint Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of SecurityPoint Holdings, Inc., is an innovator in airport advertising and created a new market with the introduction of its patented SecureTray System®. This integrated platform is an end-to-end solution to improve screening efficiencies while delivering high-impact advertising. SecureTray® is a first-in-class design with x-ray readable tags to enhance security and increase throughput and the company introduced the first antimicrobial design in 2019. The company’s Connex program offers advertisers exclusive experiential engagement opportunities while reducing passenger screening wait times. www.securitypointmedia.com