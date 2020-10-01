Antibacterial Screening Trays Ease Stress for Air Travelers

The Microban® trustmark appears exclusively on SecurityPoint Media SecureTrays deployed at U.S. airport passenger screening checkpoints since 2019. SecurityPoint Media SecureTrays feature a sleek, ergonomic design and proprietary TetherXID™ identification tags that enable TSA officers to effectively and efficiently identify carry-on belongings for closer inspection.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (ST. PETERSBURG, FL – OCTOBER 1, 2020) – As airline passengers return to U.S. airports in greater numbers, they can take comfort in knowing many security checkpoints have deployed innovative new technologies which include antimicrobial product protection.

St. Petersburg FL-based SecurityPoint Media (SPM), a leader in transforming the passenger experience in airport security checkpoint areas, has deployed more than 53,000 proprietary screening trays for use at major U.S. airports. Deployments began in early 2019. The new trays include patented security enhancements as well as Microban® antimicrobial technology which inhibit bacteria growth. They replace the ubiquitous gray bins commonly used in airports for decades.

“SPM has been leading the way on this initiative and began to deploy screening trays with full antimicrobial protection 18 months ago as part of our continuous improvement process. And now more than ever, in the COVID-19 era, it is critically important to embrace new technologies that will protect travelers and put them at ease at the airport,” said Joseph T. Ambrefe, Jr., SPM Chief Executive Officer.

The SPM screening trays were first introduced at Denver International Airport in March 2019 followed by Chicago O’Hare, Seattle International, Washington Dulles and Reagan National and can be found in 30 airports in the U.S.

Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which decreased air travel at U.S. airports by as much as 90%, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened as many as two million passengers a day. As passenger volumes begin to grow again – TSA officers screened more than 960,000 travelers as recently as September 4 – air travelers benefit from the added protection of the new screening trays.

The development and ongoing rollout of the bacteria-resistant trays is in partnership with North Carolina-based Microban® International, a pioneer in incorporating antimicrobial additives into consumer, industrial and medical products. The company develops antimicrobial solutions for high-traffic and hygiene-critical environments such as restaurants, hospitals and schools, providing specialty additives for manufacturing processes that keep products and surfaces cleaner and fresher for longer.

The distinctive SecureTray® design includes Microban's® cutting-edge technology embedded in 100% of SecureTray materials and provides antimicrobial protection for the life of the trays. The antimicrobial technology will not wash off or wear away. All products are made in the USA and tested and certified by Microban® on an ongoing basis.

To ensure travelers are aware of the presence of Microban® product protection, a Microban® trust tag is displayed exclusively on all SPM security trays as part of its SecureTray program.

SecureTrays feature a sleek, ergonomic design and proprietary TetherXID™ identification tags, another SPM innovation that enables TSA officers to effectively and efficiently identify carry-on belongings for closer inspection. Updates to the system also include a new cart design. The company is continually developing improvements that further enhance security, support customer service and reduce wait times.

SecurityPoint Media has exclusive rights to utilize the Microban® trustmark at security screening checkpoints in the U.S.

About SecurityPoint Media: SecurityPoint Media is an innovator in airport advertising and created a new market with the introduction of its patented SecureTray System®. This integrated platform is an end-to-end solution to improve screening efficiencies while delivering high-impact advertising. The company’s Connex program offers advertisers exclusive experiential engagement opportunities while reducing passenger screening wait times. SecureTray® is a first-in-class design with x-ray readable tags to enhance security and increase throughput. SecurityPoint programs have been evaluated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the National Safe Skies Alliance and validated with successful implementation at major U.S. airports. More information on SecurityPoint Media can be found at www.securitypointmedia.com

About Microban® International: Microban®, based in Huntersville, North Carolina, is the global leader in antimicrobial additives and odor-control solutions. Microban® technologies work to eliminate damaging microbial growth on products and surfaces without impacting aesthetics or functionality with more than 250 partners and 1,000s of products in more than 30 countries around the world. Microban® protection is seamlessly integrated during the manufacturing process or applied topically. More information on Microban® International can be found at www.microban.com