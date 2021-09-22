TPUC Names New Commissioner

DR. CLAY R. GOOD NAMED AS COMMISSIONER TO TENNESSEE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION

Nashville, Tennessee – (September 22, 2021) Dr. Clay R. Good D.Ph. has been appointed to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally. Dr. Good’s appointment to the Commission will bring the regulatory board leadership to six Commissioners.

Commissioner Good is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy at the University’s Center for Health Sciences in Memphis.

Commissioner Good began his Pharmacy practice at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and later became supervisor of Sterile Compounding at Medical Center. He also served as Co-Chairman of Methodist Medical Center’s Institutional Review Board as well as serving on Methodist’s Ethics Committee, Executive Cancer Committee and the Methodist Medical Center Palliative Care Team. In addition, Dr. Good served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Methodist Medical Center Foundation and practiced Pharmacy in long term care as the Director of Pharmaceutical Services at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge.

“I am honored to have been appointed to serve as a Commissioner of Tennessee Public Utility Commission,” said Good. “The Commission’s work throughout the state remains as critical and I look forward to continuing this body’s work of serving Tennesseans.”

Adds Lieutenant Governor McNally “I have known Clay Good for many years. He is a man of great talent, ability and experience. He has a servant’s heart and is a community leader of longstanding. I am confident he will be a great addition to the commission.”

For more than a decade Commissioner Good was the Service Chairman for the American Cancer Society in Anderson County where he worked to provide assistance for Cancer patients and their families. Dr. Good was the recipient of The State of Tennessee’s Outstanding Achievement Award for his work with Methodist’s Oncology Department and the American Cancer Society.

Dr. Good retired from NHC Oak Ridge in 2018 after 32 years of service and also retired from full time practice at Methodist Medical Center in 2021 but remains on the hospital’s clinical staff.

