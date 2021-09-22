New Haven/ DUI Drug / Impeding/ updated press release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502337

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: Vermont State Police - New Haven

CONTACT#:

DATE/TIME: 09/21/21 @ 1622 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. New Haven, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI – Drug / Impeding

ACCUSED: Wanda Otero

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 21, 2021, at 1622 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a vehicle traveling on Main St. in New Haven in an erratic manner. The vehicle was reportedly entering in the opposite lane of travel and almost stuck multiple vehicles head-on. The vehicle was located by Bristol Police Department and subsequently stopped. Bristol waited with the vehicle until a Trooper arrived on scene.

Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Wanda Otero. Otero showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and was taken into custody and transported to the Vergennes Police Department, where a Drug Recognition Expert met with Otero. Otero was released to a sober adult on a citation for DUI Drug and Impeding arrest. Otero was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on 10/11/21 at 1230 AM.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bristol Police Department and the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 1230 AM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina