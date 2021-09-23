UNIQUE ORIGINAL of world known art album “SILVER MAGIC” cover by Igor Vasiliadis is on auction as UNLOCKABLE to NFT
UNIQUE Art and Crypto investment chance - Original collodion plate on metal "Silver Magic" by Igor vasiliadis and it’s printable scan are on OpenSea auction
When I was shooting with collodion, I wasn’t just snapping a picture. It was fetishistic ceremony, an object whose ragged black edges gave it the appearance of having been torn from time itself.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIQUE Art and Crypto investment chance - Original collodion wet plate on metal "Silver Magic" – cover of eponymous bestselling art album by Igor Vasiliadis and it’s printable HiRez scan are on OpenSea auction as NFT token addendums
Unprecedented Art collecting and Investment opportunity combining ever-growing Art market pricing and all advantages of Crypto & NFT potential is available as an auction NFT token on OpenSea. So, anyone has a chance to get one and only wet plate collodion original on metal and HiRez scan (1/1) of "Silver Magic" as UNLOCKABLE content added to NFT token minted on OpenSea platform.
Born in Greece and raised in Russia, photographer Igor Vasiliadis began his photo journey at the age of 6 in B/W film. With over 200 magazine covers and hundreds of fashion stories under his belt and clients such as Flair (Italy), Spoon (USA), L’Officiel, VOGUE, Marie Clair, Gala, Shape, Hello!, L’Optimum, Playboy Int, Cosmopolitan, Cosmo Shopping, Men’s Health, Maxim, FHM, LVMH and numerous other world famous fashion and Beauty brands. Numerous exhibitions in Paris, Vienna, Amsterdam, London and New York and Moscow among other places have presented different aspects of his art to the world. Igor Vasiliadis has been classified in Russia as the Top photographers by “Career” magazine
Igor Vasiliadis evokes a provocative style, but still maintains an artistic quality to the images. You can really feel the vibrations of the moment through his images. In Vasiliadis’ own words, “I love old techniques and equipment with long, up to one-minute exposures, because it gives time to the soul of my models to come out from deep inside. All vibrations of the body, all temporary emotions and insignificant thoughts reflections are averaged and disappear…All the magic of the real beauty stays and reinforces. Dark tonality, artifacts of drying emulsion and all the mystics brought by silver and cyanides create the world of mystery, covered from our eyes in temporary and momentary world.”
The world that Vasiliadis has captured in his photographs are a true example of art…one that has been shared and communicated so deeply with the audience. Truly magical pieces and one-of-a-kind. Vasiliadis shoots directly on blackened silver 8×10 plates activated with cadmium solts contained in emulsion – a procedure that is similar to wet plates used in the mid-nineteenth century, and modified with a technique that is truly his own. Then, they are scanned for large format prints or contact prints on albumen paper. This process gives us the signature look of Igor Vasiliadis’ pieces.
Igor shares his thoughts on the images, “Sometimes you see real angel wings in the final image, sometimes you are shivering from seeing succubus… Poisonous vapors of substances used in the process of developing and emulsion ether, change your consciousness to the stage when you see things in a different way. The Future and the past are visible and are parts of the Same. Igor Vasiliadis’ QUOTE I consider myself as pictorialist and my rituals are based on this. So, I like to create picture in my mind first and then try to realize it avoiding non important details, concentrating on important accents. I have a strong belief that the best pictures come to you when you conjugate with the whole universe and gods in pre-shooting meditation. UNQUOTE
