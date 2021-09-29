Euromoney TRADEDATA integrates EDI’s DerivActions to launch cutting-edge futures and options corporate actions service
ViewXone, Euromoney TRADEDATA’s online service, enhances reference data offering by integrating EDI’s DerivActions feedLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exchange Data International (EDI) is pleased to partner with Euromoney TRADEDATA, and announce the integration of EDI’s DerivActions feed for the futures and options industry.
EDI and Euromoney TRADEDATA have collaborated in mutual areas of market interest for many years, it is with much anticipation that EDI announces this strategic partnership with Euromoney TRADEDATA. The deep integration with Euromoney TRADEDATA’s product suite provides an effective and fit for purpose corporate actions data service for the futures and options industry, available across all the company’s core feeds and workflow products. The DerivActions feed is powered by EDI’s Worldwide Corporate Actions (WCA) feed, covering all corporate action event types.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO at EDI, comments: “We are very pleased to provide our corporate actions on equity derivatives through Euromoney TRADEDATA’s portal. This unique data feed has taken five years to build and pulls together corporate actions from the many equity exchanges with their corresponding derivatives. This is a unique service and will allow firms to automate their processes.”
Mark Woolfenden, Managing Director of Euromoney TRADEDATA said: “We are very excited about extending our reference data offering to service derivative corporate actions, an important part of the trade workflow that has been underserved in the past. Our long-forged relationship with EDI, in many ways our counterpart in the equities reference data space, provided a solid base to bring this to market. Both our organisations are ISO 9001 accredited and operate quality management systems to produce reference data that our clients trust and can rely on.”
EDI’s DerivActions provides detailed Exchange Adjustment Notices information in a standardised, machine-readable format with a link to the original Exchange Notice, where provided. The service generates 2 feeds that can be used as an alert service, triggered by corporate actions on the underlying security:
Corporate Action Alert Feed – List of all issuers with instruments linked to the affected underlying
Derivative Series & Trading Lines – List of all the derivatives instruments linked to impacted equity
